ULA "GO" For Launch Of Delta IV Rocket

United Launch Alliance is poised to launch an Air Force communication satellite Friday from Cape Canaveral.

ULA’s Delta IV Medium rocket will launch the 10th satellite in an Air Force communication constellation. WGS-10 will provide broadband communication for the U.S military and its allies.

The satellite was manufactured by Boeing. The first satellite in the constellation was launched more than 10 years ago.

The launch is scheduled for 6:56 p.m. and the window remains open for about two hours.Weather remains favorable.