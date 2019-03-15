© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
ULA "GO" For Launch Of Delta IV Rocket

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 15, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT
The sun rising over the ULA's DeltaIV with WGS-10 on the launch pad Friday. Photo: ULA

United Launch Alliance is poised to launch an Air Force communication satellite Friday from Cape Canaveral.

ULA’s Delta IV Medium rocket will launch the 10th satellite in an Air Force communication constellation. WGS-10 will provide broadband communication for the U.S military and its allies.

The satellite was manufactured by Boeing. The first satellite in the constellation was launched more than 10 years ago.

The launch is scheduled for 6:56 p.m. and the window remains open for about two hours.Weather remains favorable.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
