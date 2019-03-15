SPOTLIGHT: CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK'S DAY WEEKEND WITH A CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL, ART FAIR, AND DRAG SHOW

Don't have plans yet for St. Patrick's Day weekend? The Daily's Mark Baratelli's got you covered!

Orlando Caribbean Festival: It's the eighth anniversary of the festival that celebrates Caribbean food, music, and art with live performances by soca, compa, reggae, and dance hall musicians.

Orlando Water Lantern Festival: Enjoy food trucks, live music, and decorate and light a lantern (think Disney's Tangled) to spread messages of love and hope.

Crooked Can Celtic Festival: It's the fourth anniversary of the festival-the largest one in Central Florida-that celebrates Celtic culture and food with live performances from Irish dancers and musicians.

Winter Park Sidewalk Festival: Started in 1960, thousands of art vendors, food vendors, and live musical performers take over the city for this celebration of art. Local restaurants and shops participate in sidewalk sales.

The Golden Girls LIVE!: Come meet the Golden Girls as portrayed by stars from RuPaul's Drag Race: Ginger Minj as Blanche, MRMS Adrian as Sophia, Divine Grace as Dorothy, Gidget Galore as Rose, with special guest Doug Ba'aser.

