Don't Have Plans Yet This Weekend? The Apollos Play at Spectrum Stadium on Saturday

The undefeated Orlando Apollos are hoping to extend their winning streak at home tomorrow.

The Apollos will face the Arizona Hotshots.

The Apollos are the only undefeated team in the new Alliance of American Football professional league with five straight wins.

The Hotshots are 2-and-3 and ranked third in their conference.

The teams will face off Saturday at 8 p-m at Spectrum Stadium.

Then, they’ll be back on the road March 23rd to take on the Atlanta Legends.

