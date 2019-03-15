© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Don't Have Plans Yet This Weekend? The Apollos Play at Spectrum Stadium on Saturday

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 15, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
capture1-5
Jenny Babcock
/

The undefeated Orlando Apollos are hoping to extend their winning streak at home tomorrow. 

The Apollos will face the Arizona Hotshots.  

The Apollos are the only undefeated team in the new Alliance of American Football professional league with five straight wins.

The Hotshots are 2-and-3 and ranked third in their conference.

The teams will face off Saturday at 8 p-m at Spectrum Stadium.

Then, they’ll be back on the road March 23rd to take on the Atlanta Legends.
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsbaseballHotshotsApollos
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details