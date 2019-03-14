© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Executive Director "Heralds A New Era" At South Florida Water Management District

By Amy Green
Published March 14, 2019 at 10:40 AM EDT
Scenic drive, Everglades National Park, 2015. Courtesy of U.S. National Park Service

The South Florida Water Management District has a new executive director.

Drew Bartlett’s appointment is part of sweeping change at the state agency overseeing water resources in Central and South Florida.

Bartlett had been deputy secretary at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, overseeing all five water districts in Florida.

He steps in as Gov. Ron DeSantis has replaced most of the South Florida Water Management District’s governing board. Charles Lee of Audubon Florida says the change diminishes special interest influence.

“We are now moving away from that, and I think all of the appointments the governor has made to the board and then the board selection of Drew Bartlett as the new executive director heralds a new era of opportunity for restoration of the Everglades.”

Bartlett previously worked at the federal Environmental Protection Agency. He starts at the South Florida Water Management District on April 1.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
