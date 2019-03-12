Orange County Sheriff's Office Releases More Information in Stabbing Death of 11-Year-Old Girl

Deputies are still investigating the motive was in the death of an 11-year-old girl who was discovered after her mother allegedly stabbed and killed her and then drove her body to Winnie Palmer Hospital on Sunday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says 28-year-old Rose Rivera was arrested, after receiving treatment at the hospital for a knife wound on her wrist, and charged with murder.

“Rosa Rivera confessed to stabbing her daughter multiple times and then drove her around in her vehicle until she ultimately died from those stab wounds."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/13003_CHILDSTABBING_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Mina says Rose told deputies she killed her daughter to keep her from having sex with men and then she tried to commit suicide although he says both claims are unfounded based on current evidence.

He said detectives have determined Rose got in an argument with another family member before the alleged killing.

At some point after, Rose allegedly stabbed and killed her daughter in her car, returned to the same family member’s house where she took her daughter’s body out of the car leaving a blood stain in the yard, and then returned her body to the car and drove to the hospital.

Detective Dorothy Rivera says Rose and and her daughter had recently moved back to Florida from Texas. They had been living with another family member in Orange County as of a few days before the alleged murder. But then she says they moved out-detectives are unsure why they left or where they went to live.

Rivera says detectives have determined Rose had tried to move in with the family member who she had the confrontation with before the stabbing-but had been ultimately turned away.

"She lived with another family member up until a few days ago and she was wanting to move into the Citadel address but the family members wouldn’t let her.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/13004_CHILDSTABBING_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Sheriff Mina says Rose did not have a history of domestic abuse and based on available information it's unclear whether she had a history of mental illness. Detective Dorothy Rivera says she was not under the influence of drugs at the time of the alleged murder.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse or violence, you can call the national hotline 7 days a week, 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233.