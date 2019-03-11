© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF Women's Basketball Heads To The AAC Championship

By Talia Blake
Published March 11, 2019 at 7:56 AM EDT
The University of Central Florida women’s basketball team faces top-seed Connecticut Monday for the American Athletic Conference championship. This is the Knights’ first-ever championship game.

The Knights celebrated a historic win Sunday as they beat Cincinnati 66 to 58 to advance to the championship game

It was the Knights’ 26th straight victory.

Meanwhile the Connecticut Huskies will face their sixth straight title game.

The Knights will take on the Huskies at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.

