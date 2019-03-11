© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
City Commissioners Approve Pulse Markers At Greenwood Cemetery

By Amy Green
Published March 11, 2019 at 12:29 PM EDT
Manuel Oliver creates a mural that connects Pulse and Parkland victims.

The Orlando City Council on Monday approved the installation of 49 markers at Greenwood Cemetery in memory of the Pulse victims.

The markers will be part of a space for reflection on the lives lost in the 2016 mass shooting at the nightclub.

Four Pulse victims are buried at the cemetery, and twelve surrounding lots will be offered to family and will not be available to the public until 2024.

City Commissioner Patti Sheehan tearfully thanked Mayor Buddy Dyer for the city's support.

"This has been gut-wrenching and so difficult at times, and I cannot think of a better person to have gone through this experience with than you. So thank you. And to my colleagues on the city council I just want to thank you for showing we are 'Orlando United.'"

The space also will include two park benches.

The space is available to the city through a donation by Greenspoon Marder Law.

 

 

