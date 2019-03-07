UCF Basketball Looks To Lock Up NCAA Tournament Spot

UCF could be just one win away from locking up a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 25 Knights, who are currently ranked for the first time since 2011, are fresh off of their biggest win in program history when they took down the No. 12-ranked Houston Cougars last weekend.

Thursday’s game against No. 20 Cincinnati will be the first ever ranked match-up at UCF’s arena and gives the Knights a prime opportunity to land a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

While the official tournament field will not be set for a couple weeks, a second consecutive ranked win will help secure a bid for the Knights for the first time since 2005.

The Knights are currently 22-6, which is their most regular season wins since 2012.

Thursday's contest will also be the final home game for seniors Tacko Fall and B.J. Taylor. Both players have had huge roles with UCF over the last few seasons and have helped the team to its most successful era in years, including two 20-win campaigns in the last three seasons.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. at CFE Arena.