I-4 Ultimate To Have New Temporary Ramp System

By Talia Blake
Published March 4, 2019 at 6:23 AM EST
Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
I4 traffic. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Commuters who drive on I-4 westbound and use two popular exits just south of downtown Orlando need to pay close attention as there’s a new temporary ramp system, and drivers could miss their exit.

[caption id="attachment_97925" align="alignleft" width="249"]

Capture-261x400.png

WESTBOUND INTERSTATE 4 (I-4) EXIT POINT TO CONROY RD. (EXIT 78) TO SHIFT A HALF-MILE SOONER via I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project[/caption]

Beginning Tuesday morning, if you’re exiting John Young Parkway to head west on I-4, you’ll be on the entrance ramp a little bit longer before you join the interstate.

And if you're not paying attention, you could stay on Conroy Road, instead of merging onto the interstate.

Also, Conroy Road will see another big change Tuesday.

If you are on I-4 westbound, you’re going to have to make a decision nearly a half- mile sooner if you want to exit on to Conroy Road.

This temporary ramp system will be used to create a safe work space for construction crews to work on westbound lanes.

Expect the existing ramps to close Monday night and the new ramp to be up and running Tuesday morning.

The I-4 Ultimate project is reconstructing 21 miles of the interstate from west of Kirkman Road to east of State Road 434 in Longwood, at a cost of more than $2 billion.

