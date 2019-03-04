© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Congressional Leaders To New Acting Interior Secretary: No Oil Drilling Here

By Amy Green
Published March 4, 2019 at 10:04 AM EST
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green

Florida's congressional delegation is calling on new acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to exclude the state from offshore oil and gas development.

The congressional leaders in a letter raise concern that no formal action has been taken since former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Florida "is off the table" on oil drilling.

The statement came last year as the Trump administration announced a five-year plan vastly expanding offshore oil and gas development, including in the Straits of Florida.

President Donald Trump nominated Bernhardt last month to succeed Zinke, who resigned amid allegations of ethical missteps.

Florida's congressional delegation say in their letter tourism dropped across the state after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill and that offshore drilling also would affect military operations.

The Interior Department had no immediate comment.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentoffshore drilling
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details