© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA's Commercial Crew Program Hits Milestone With SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch

By Radio Intern
Published March 1, 2019 at 1:28 PM EST
Photo: SpaceX
Matthew Peddie
/
Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is set to launch to the International Space Station Saturday at 2:49 a.m., a milestone in NASA's commercial crew program. 

Laura Forczyk with the space analysis and consulting group Astralytical tells 90.7's Intersection that  expanding the role played by the private sector in lower earth orbit is a win-win for NASA.

“NASA is doing both — they’re both helping themselves by freeing up funds to focus on bigger things, and they’re also helping the private sector to really take over those operations that we take for granted right now that NASA does,” Forczyk said.

With increased involvement by companies like SpaceX and Boeing, NASA will have more time focus on large-scale projects like the Space Launch System, Forczyk says.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpaceXSpace Launch SystemNASASpacecrew dragon
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details