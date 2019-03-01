© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lynx CEO Resigns

By Talia Blake
Published March 1, 2019 at 7:25 AM EST
Former Lynx CEO Edward Johnson stands at a bus stop on E. Colonial Drive in 2017. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WME

Public transportation in Central Florida has a new face. Lynx CEO Edward Johnson has resigned.

Johnson resigned amid reports about concerns over staff morale, a strained budget and pressure on the bus service to better meet Central Florida’s public transportation needs. The Lynx board of directors accepted his resignation during Thursday’s board meeting.

In a letter to board members, Johnson says a new opportunity has been presented to him. He does not specify what that opportunity is.

Edwards became CEO in 2016. He’ll receive a severance pay of three months.

Lynx has named Orange County’s Assistant county administrator Jim Harrison as interim CEO.

Lynx declined to comment on Edward’s resignation.

Talia Blake
Talia Blake
