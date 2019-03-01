© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Johns Shakeup Makes Way For New Era At Florida Water Management Districts

By Amy Green
Published March 1, 2019 at 1:00 AM EST
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' shakeup of the St. Johns River Water Management District is part of sweeping change at the state agencies overseeing Florida's water resources.

DeSantis revoked the appointment of John Miklos as board chairman at the district. Two other board appointments also were revoked.

Miklos' appointment had been criticized because of his connections with the same development companies the district sought to regulate. Here's Charles Lee of Audubon Florida.

"This isn't a zero-sum game in which growth has to stop, and the economy has to slow down in order to protect the environment. It really is not that at all. We can have growth and economic development aplenty as we had in the past and still protect our environment, and I think that's where these changes are designed to take us."

The shakeup followed DeSantis’s call for resignations from the entire South Florida Water Management District board because of similar connections.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsst. johns river water management districtEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details