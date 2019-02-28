Study Finds Drivers Are Spending More Time On The Road

A study by AAA finds that the amount of time Americans spend driving each day has been steadily rising over the last few years.

U.S. drivers are collectively spending 70 billion hours on the road over the year, an 8 percent increase since 2014.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says that the rise in driving time means it is even more important to drive safely.

“You have people who are spending more time on the road, that does cause concerns about traffic safety," he said. "You have the risk of people who are more fatigued when they’re behind the wheel and I think they become more impatient as well.”

The average American spends about an hour a day driving, and travels a little over 30 miles, both of which are increases since 2014. In the southern region, drivers only spend about 50 minutes driving.