FBI Releases Ballistics Report On Pulse Shooting

By WMFE Staff
Published February 28, 2019 at 11:04 AM EST
The temporary memorial at the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a ballistic report on bullets recovered from the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The 55 page report includes examinations of nearly 900 bullets, fragments and other evidence.

WMFE is still examining the report, and more information will be released as it is gathered.

The Orange and Osceola County State Attorney announced earlier this month that none of the 49 victims died from police gunfire during the three-hour standoff in June of 2016.

