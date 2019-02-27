© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Walk Through Orlando's Black History At Greenwood Cemetery

By Talia Blake
Published February 27, 2019 at 5:27 AM EST
July Perry laid in an unmarked grave for decades. This is is headstone now at Greenwood Cemetery. via Talia Blake
Much of Orlando’s history is buried near downtown right off of Mills Avenue at Greenwood Cemetery.

From Joe Tinker to Bob Carr, you can find hundreds of headstones engraved with the names of popular streets and venues for the people that they were named after.

But, there’s one area of the cemetery with not as many head stones, and a lot of unmarked graves.

90.7’s Talia Blake walked through that area of the cemetery with former Orlando Sexton Don Price as he shared some of the stories of the people buried there.

If you’d like to visit some of Orlando’s history, Greenwood Cemetery holds moonlight walking tours once a month directed by Don Price. The next one is set for March 22nd and it’s free to attend.

Talia Blake
