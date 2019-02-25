© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Free After Being Reported Detained In Venezuela

By Barbara Campbell
Published February 25, 2019 at 8:35 PM EST
TV network Univision says its journalist Jorge Ramos has been released after being held against his will by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. In this photo, Ramos, with journalists Maria Elena Salinas (center) and Karen Tumulty, were moderators at a Democratic presidential debate in 2016.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
TV network Univision says its journalist Jorge Ramos has been released after being held against his will by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. In this photo, Ramos, with journalists Maria Elena Salinas (center) and Karen Tumulty, were moderators at a Democratic presidential debate in 2016.

Updated at 9:25 p.m. ET

Univision says journalist Jorge Ramos and a TV crew have been released after being "arbitrarily detained" in Caracas, Venezuela. The TV network says they were interviewing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but he didn't like their questions.

The U.S. State Department had tweeted, "We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching."

