Orlando Apollos Continue Their Winning Ways

By Radio Intern
Published February 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST
The Orlando Apollos practice in February 2019. Photo from AAF.com
The Alliance of American Football may be only a few weeks into its inaugural season, but the Apollos are already beginning to distance themselves from much of the rest of the competition.

Orlando is one of just three teams who have yet to lose a game, and is scoring more points than any other team in the league.  They are averaging 38.5 points per game, which is significantly more than any other team.

The team has been led by the stellar play of quarterback Garrett Gilbert and former University of Florida coach Steve Spurrier.

Through two games, Gilbert leads the AAF by a wide margin with 620 passing yards. The second player on the list has passed for just 478 yards.

The Apollos are looking to keep their early success rolling this weekend when they return to Orlando for their second home game of the season.

They will face off against the winless Memphis Express Saturday at Spectrum Stadium.

