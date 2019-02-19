© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Town Hall Meeting In Lawsuit Accusing OUC Of Contaminating Neighborhoods Near Coal Plants

By Amy Green
Published February 19, 2019 at 1:00 AM EST
Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green
Lead counsel in a class-action lawsuit against the Orlando Utilities Commission are planning to hold a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

The lawsuit alleges the public utility's coal plants are contaminating residential neighborhoods with carcinogenic toxins.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 30,000 residents of Avalon Park, Eastwood, Stoneybrook and other communities neighboring Stanton Energy Center.

Michael Rovito is an assistant professor of health sciences at the University of Central Florida and lives in the area with his family. He says the allegations will be difficult to prove.

"From a concerned parent stand-point, just the fact that you hear some of these stories from other parents and it's like, oh my god. What if?"

OUC says its Stanton Energy Center meets all requirements and is seeking to move the litigation to federal court. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree hotel near UCF.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
