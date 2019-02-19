Orlando City Signs Portuguese Soccer Star Nani

Orlando City has not seen much success on the field over the last few years, failing to make the playoffs in all four of its seasons in Major League Soccer.

They’re hoping the acquisition of Nani will help change that.

The Lions signed Nani to a three-year contract, giving the team one of the biggest stars of its short history.

Nani, who played for Manchester United for 8 years, has won four Premiere League championships and helped his team to a Champions League title, which is one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of soccer.

He has also had a long career at the international level with the Portuguese national team, and played in the 2014 World Cup.

Nani isn’t the first international soccer star to play for the Lions. Brazilian midfielder Kaká helped launch the MLS franchise and played for the Lions from 2015 to 2017.