Fishkind Conversations: Why Some Central Florida Counties May Vote To Raise Their Own Taxes

Two Central Florida counties may soon join about two dozen other counties across the Sunshine State…in taxing themselves.

Voters in Osceola County may join Volusia in considering increases to their local-option sales taxes to fund infrastructure projects, like improvements to roads and bridges. Volusia County proposes adding a half-percent to sales taxes for the next twenty years, while Osceola may opt for one percent.

90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind to explain why voters would consider a proposal to raise their own sales taxes.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.