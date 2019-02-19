Early Learning Center will Offer Hands-on Learning Zones and Teaching Garden to West Lakes Pre-K Students

West Orlando is getting a new early learning center this summer. Students under the age of five will learn literacy and social skills they need to prepare them kindergarten and elementary school.

The West Lakes Early Learning Center, near Camping World Stadium, includes ten traditional classrooms along with hands-on learning zones and family spaces where parents can be part of their children’s education.

Executive Director Natalie Williams says children will learn literacy, math, and science skills.

And they will practice social skills and healthy behaviors at a garden next to the school.

Artist's rending of the new West Lakes Early Learning Center. Photo: AdventHealth

Artist's rending of the new West Lakes Early Learning Center. Photo: AdventHealth[/caption]

"Children will be able to grow and see their fruits and vegetables and then eat them as snacks. Part of being healthy and being ready for school means that they will be able to have balanced meals."

District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill says in the school’s classrooms, laboratories, and teaching garden, students will learn the skills they need to prepare them for kindergarten and beyond.

[caption id="attachment_97283" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

The school is a collaboration between AdventHealth, Primrose Schools, and LIFT Orlando. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

"Well of course right in the footprints of this early learning center we have a prime Orange Center elementary where there is a STEM program. So them transferring over there and being that feeder early learning center than off to Jones High School of course."

The school will serve more than 200 children between the ages of six weeks and five years of age.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that early childhood education improves the academic life of the child and can lead to increased employment and salary opportunities for moms.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.