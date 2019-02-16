© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
No Threat To OIA After Man Attempts To Breach Secure Checkpoint

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 16, 2019 at 9:34 AM EST
This holiday will be the busiest so far at MCO. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
For the second time this month, an incident at a security checkpoint caused delays at Orlando International Airport.

Orlando Police said a man tried to enter a secure checkpoint area. While authorities attempted to arrest the subject, he reached into his pocket. Someone in line yelled the subject had a gun, which cause a panic in the screening area.

Police said there is no threat to the airport and the subject has been arrested. There was no gun involved in the incident and no shots were ever fired. The man was taken into involuntary protective custody under a "Baker Act," according to OPD.

Security screenings were on hold after the incident, and shuttle transportation inside the airport was temporarily shut down. It’s unclear why the man was trying to get through security.

Dozens of flights were delayed, but screening has resumed at the terminal.

Earlier this month, a TSA officer died after jumping from a balcony inside the airport lobby causing panic at a security checkpoint and delaying flights.

Orlando International is the busiest airport in the state of Florida serving around 47 million passengers last year.

