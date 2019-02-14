Orlando Magic Closing In On Playoff Spot

For the first time in years, the Orlando Magic are competing for a playoff spot.

The team has now won five games in a row and moved itself into prime position in the playoff hunt with its win Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.

It is the Magic’s first five-game win streak since 2015, and it came against a team that they are directly competing with for a coveted top-8 spot in the standings.

The Hornets were the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference, just two games ahead of the Magic. An Orlando win moves the Magic to just outside of the 8th spot, which is by far the closest the team has come to the playoffs this late in the season since 2012.

Orlando will likely be competing with the Hornets, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons throughout the rest of the season for the final playoff spot.

The Magic are now off for a week due to the NBA All-Star break, and the win gives them a chance to build off their momentum as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Orlando is succeeding this year under new Coach Steve Clifford and rallying behind the star power of all-star Nikola Vucevic, who has had a spectacular season.