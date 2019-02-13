© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Officer in Coma After Shooting, Returns to Florida for Care

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 13, 2019 at 11:17 AM EST
Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal says Valencia's condition remains unchanged. Photo: Orlando Police Department Twitter
A Florida police officer who remains in a coma after responding to a domestic violence call eight months ago is returning to Orlando following a stay at a specialized care facility in Atlanta.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Kevin Valencia will be flown back to Orlando on Wednesday.

Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal says Valencia's condition remains unchanged. He says the department remains committed to helping Valencia's wife and family "during this incredibly difficult time."

Valencia was shot in the face on June 10 by Gary Lindsey Jr. Police say Lindsey fatally shot his four children — ages 12, 10, 6 and 1 — following an argument with his wife. Lindsey then killed himself.

Valencia will be taken to a care facility in the Orlando area.

If you'd like to donate to the Valencia family to help with medical care and other expenses, please visit the GoFundMe page for the Orlando Police Heroes Fund.

