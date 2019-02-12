© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Federal Judge Tosses Effort To End Federal Oversight Of Everglades Restoration

By Amy Green
Published February 12, 2019 at 10:57 AM EST
everglades

A federal judge has thrown out a South Florida Water Management District motion calling for an end to federal oversight of Everglades restoration.

Miami U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno said among his reasons for rejecting the motion was that Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for resignations from the district’s entire board.

The ruling is the latest development in some 30 years of litigation that began when the federal government sued the state for allowing sugar farming to pollute the Everglades.

The district's position that restoration work now is complete was opposed by the federal government, state Department of Environmental Protection and environmental groups.

Moreno also said a full evidentiary hearing on complex environmental and scientific issues would be required to end the oversight. He left the district with the option of refiling the motion.

Environmental groups cheered the ruling. District representatives described it as disappointing.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
