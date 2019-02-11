© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Federal Judge To Take Up Federal Oversight Of Everglades Restoration

By Amy Green
Published February 11, 2019 at 1:00 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
Environmental groups are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to direct the South Florida Water Management District to abandon an effort to end federal oversight of Everglades restoration.

That's as a federal judge takes up the issue Monday.

More than two dozen environmental groups asked the governor to work with his new appointees at the district to ensure federal oversight of Everglades restoration continues.

The district contends sugar farming no longer is a threat to Everglades water and has asked to vacate a settlement calling for the oversight. A hearing is scheduled in Miami.

The federal government, state Department of Environmental Protection and environmental groups oppose the district’s position.

The South Florida Water Management District oversees Everglades restoration and water resources in Central and South Florida.

 

 

