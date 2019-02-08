© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Seminole State College Takes On "Gross Indecency: The Three Trials Of Oscar Wilde"

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 8, 2019 at 1:56 PM EST
Gabriel Garcia, Kaitlyn Read, and Adam Byrd (left to right) perform a scene in “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde.” Photo courtesy of Richard Harmon
This year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, six days of violent protests sparked by a police raid of a New York City gay bar that marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement.

Seminole State College is recognizing the milestone with a year-long series of events. Among them is the play "Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde," opening this weekend.

It was written by Moises Kaufman, best known for "The Laramie Project" and its 2009 update "The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later." (Read NPR's coverage of the 2009 update here.) The docudrama-style play is based on the true story of Matthew Shepard, a gay college student who was savagely beaten and left to die in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998.

Michele Cuomo is Dean of Arts and Communication at Seminole State College. She is the director of "Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde."

Cuomo tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that playwright Kaufman employed his signature docudrama approach to this work, too.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

 

Learn more about “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde” on the Seminole State College website.

Central Florida NewsSpotlightSpotlightSeminole State CollegeOscar WildeMoises Kaufman
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
