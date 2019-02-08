© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Conference in Orlando Wants to Make Pride Events More Inclusive for Gender Non-Conforming and Transgender Folks

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 8, 2019 at 7:00 AM EST
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando nonprofit Come Out with Pride is hosting an educational conference for groups who plan Pride festivals throughout the South.

Representatives from LGBTQ groups in 11 states including Florida will meet with local leaders, police enforcement, and tourism representatives at the Pose conference to discuss best practices for making Pride events more inclusive.

Central Florida nonprofits Zebra Coalition, Equality Florida and The LGBT Center will host information sessions putting a special emphasis on making planning boards and the events more welcoming to a new generation of gender-nonconforming and transgender participants.

In a statement, Buddy Dyer said “I am proud to say Orlando has one of the largest LGBTQ communities in the country and Come out with Pride is an important partner in making our resident and visitors feel welcome and respected.”

The conference runs from February 7 through February 10 at the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Lake Buena Vista.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
