© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SeaWorld Gets A New CEO

By Amy Green
Published February 6, 2019 at 9:43 AM EST
Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.
Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.

Embattled SeaWorld has a new chief executive officer.

Gustavo Antorcha had been chief operating officer at Carnival Cruise Lines.

SeaWorld says at Carnival, Antorcha led on things like communications and marketing, new guest experiences and price optimization that are central to the theme park company's strategy.

Antorcha replaces John Reilly, who had stepped in on an interim basis nearly a year ago as SeaWorld struggled with declining attendance and revenue.

Since then the theme park company has rebounded, after an orca killed a trainer in 2010 and the documentary Blackfish suggested the animal's treatment led to her death.

Antorcha will oversee SeaWorld Entertainment, which includes theme parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego along with Busch Gardens and Aquatica.

Reilly was appointed chief operating officer at SeaWorld.

Tags
Central Florida Newsseaworld
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details