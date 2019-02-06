SeaWorld Gets A New CEO

Embattled SeaWorld has a new chief executive officer.

Gustavo Antorcha had been chief operating officer at Carnival Cruise Lines.

SeaWorld says at Carnival, Antorcha led on things like communications and marketing, new guest experiences and price optimization that are central to the theme park company's strategy.

Antorcha replaces John Reilly, who had stepped in on an interim basis nearly a year ago as SeaWorld struggled with declining attendance and revenue.

Since then the theme park company has rebounded, after an orca killed a trainer in 2010 and the documentary Blackfish suggested the animal's treatment led to her death.

Antorcha will oversee SeaWorld Entertainment, which includes theme parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego along with Busch Gardens and Aquatica.

Reilly was appointed chief operating officer at SeaWorld.