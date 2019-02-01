© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Doug Rhodehamel's Playful "Plankton" Art Show

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 1, 2019 at 2:08 PM EST
A sample of Doug Rhodehamel's playful "Plankton" (Photo courtesy of Doug Rhodehamel)
If you’ve lived in Orlando for any length of time, you’ve probably seen the work of artist Doug Rhodehamel, even if you don’t know it.

Remember those mushrooms made of brown paper bags that popped up all over town for years? That was Rhodehamel’s SPORE project, an awareness program to support creativity and art education that wound up spreading around the world...along with the mushrooms.

That’s right. He was "pop-up" before "pop-up" was cool. Same goes for his artistic repurposing of recycled and surplus materials to make everything from cute robots to surreal submarines.

His new art exhibit is opening at Stardust Video & Coffee this weekend. It's called “Plankton”...and it's part science, part whimsy, and all creativity.

Rhodehamel’s tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston about his art and the origins of his playful Plankton.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Learn more about Doug Rhodehamel’s art on his website.

Find information about Rhodehamel’s art show “Plankton” on the Facebook event page.

 

plankton, doug rhodehamel
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
