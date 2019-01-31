© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Water District Presses Ahead For End Of Federal Oversight Of Everglades Water Quality

By Amy Green
Published January 31, 2019 at 9:49 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service
The South Florida Water Management District says sugar farming is no longer a threat to Everglades water in its latest motion calling for an end to federal oversight of restoration, but other organizations disagree.

The district motion is the latest in some 30 years of litigation that began when the federal government sued the state for allowing sugar farming to pollute the Everglades.

A settlement in the early 1990s led to the construction of the world's largest treatment wetlands aimed at cleansing Everglades water of sugar farming pollution, among other remedies.

The district's position that the work now is complete is opposed by the federal government, state Department of Environmental Protection and environmental groups.

The work targets phosphorus not nitrogen, which is at the heart of the toxic algae that gripped the state last year. Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a sweeping spending plan on algae this week.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
