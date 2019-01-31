Governor Ron DeSantis Calls For a Review of the State's Licensing Process for High-Demand Jobs

Governor Ron DeSantis says he wants to deregulate the licensing process for certain jobs. This could help fill industry shortages.

DeSantis says unnecessary requirements for licensing in certain jobs is keeping qualified workers out and raising the cost of services for consumers. That’s why he charged industry leaders at the so-called Deregathon at Valencia College today with reviewing the licensing processes in their fields and maintaining only those standards that protect consumer and worker safety.

"Think about 2,000 hours for cutting hair. Like that's like working at a Wall Street law firm-they bill 2,000 hours a year. That's a lot of time and I just wonder whether all that time is necessary."

Florida Chamber of Commerce Chief Economist Jerry Parrish says making it easier to get certified in high-demand trades like manufacturing and plumbing-could help fill shortages in the state. But he says more needs to be done to encourage students to pursue these fields in the first place.

"I think for a long time we’ve inadvertently told kids the only way to success is to go to a four-year college. And I think that’s absolutely wrong. We see people who own their own businesses, who have skilled trades, they're making some of the best money out there."

At an event at at Tampa high school yesterday, DeSantis says he’s asked Richard Corcoran and the Department of Education for $26 million dollars for more vocational and technical training programs in Florida colleges.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.