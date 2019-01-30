© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Police Release Photos of Vehicle of Interest in Orlando Shooting

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 30, 2019 at 11:57 AM EST
Two other people were injured in the shooting. Photo: Orlando Police Department
One man died in the shooting on Saturday morning on Orange Ave. Photo: Orlando Police

Orlando Police have released surveillance video of a shooting that left one man dead and injured two others last weekend.

The video shows three people assaulting and then shooting at 22 year old Keveon Smith as he runs away around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Smith later died from life-threatening injuries from the shooting, while two other victims are in stable condition.

Police have also released a photo of a black Volkswagen Passat they are looking for in connection with the shooting and an additional still image from the video.

Anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Pete Cadiz at 407-246-2900.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
