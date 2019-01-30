© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Army Corps Begins Work On New Lake Okeechobee Discharge Rules

By Amy Green
Published January 30, 2019 at 10:22 AM EST
The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River. Photo by Amy Green
The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River. Photo by Amy Green

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public comment as it begins work on new rules regulating Lake Okeechobee discharges that last year triggered widespread toxic algae.

The corps announced a series of public meetings beginning in February. Future workshops and opportunities to review draft documents are also planned.

The new rules are part of a billion-dollar refurbishment of Lake Okeechobee's dike. The effort is scheduled to be complete in 2022 after an infusion of funding in response to toxic algae.

Lake Okeechobee is at the heart of debate over toxic algae. The state's largest lake was drastically altered as part of a massive Everglades drainage effort making way for modern Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week he has been in touch with President Donald Trump about managing the lake at a lower level, to help stem the flow of toxic algae.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentlake okeechobee
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details