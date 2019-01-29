© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF Alumna Lands Role In Hamilton

By Radio Intern
Published January 29, 2019 at 10:12 AM EST
Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical Hamilton won 11 Tonys in 2016. It still draws sellout crowds to the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York as well to touring productions./Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical Hamilton won 11 Tonys in 2016. It still draws sellout crowds to the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York as well to touring productions./Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Just a few years after graduating from college, UCF alumna Abby Jaros is performing in Hamilton at the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Jaros is part of the ensemble of Hamilton, one of the most popular plays in recent years. She moved to New York just two weeks after graduating from UCF, and was able to quickly land a role in a major play.

She says being with a production the size of Hamilton has been a unique experience.

“Being with a big production, it’s life-changing for sure," she said. "You are definitely in the public eye like all of the time, which is really cool but it’s definitely different than anything I had ever experienced.”

Jaros spoke to a group of UCF theater students about her journey. She graduated from the university in 2014.

