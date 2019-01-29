Fishkind Conversations: How Florida Will Feel The Shutdown, Now And Later

The longest partial federal government shutdown on record has come to an end. Congress passed and President Trump signed a continuing resolution that funds the portion of the government that was closed, with the funding lasting until February 15th.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the recent shutdown will have both transitory and permanent economic impacts on the Sunshine State and here in Central Florida.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the short-term and long-term consequences he sees for Florida. He starts the conversation with another dubious distinction of the recent shutdown.

