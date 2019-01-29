© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: How Florida Will Feel The Shutdown, Now And Later

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 29, 2019 at 7:13 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The longest partial federal government shutdown on record has come to an end. Congress passed and President Trump signed a continuing resolution that funds the portion of the government that was closed, with the funding lasting until February 15th.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the recent shutdown will have both transitory and permanent economic impacts on the Sunshine State and here in Central Florida.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the short-term and long-term consequences he sees for Florida. He starts the conversation with another dubious distinction of the recent shutdown.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
