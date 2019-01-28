© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Update Anticipated As Water District Seeks End To Federal Oversight Of Everglades Restoration

By Amy Green
Published January 28, 2019 at 1:00 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

An update is expected this week in a legal dispute over Everglades restoration.

The South Florida Water Management District wants an end to federal oversight of the restoration, but environmental groups and others are opposed to the move.

A federal judge has given the water management district until Wednesday to respond to opposition.

The federal government, state Department of Environmental Protection and environmental groups oppose the South Florida Water Management District's unprecedented request.

The district is asking a federal judge to toss a nearly 30-year-old settlement authorizing the federal oversight.

"The water management district right now is like a rogue actor," says Clay Henderson of Stetson University's Water Institute. "It's making some unilateral decisions that are inconsistent with the path that we've been on all these years."

The district oversees Everglades restoration and water resources in Central and South Florida. It says Everglades water is clean and that federal oversight no longer is necessary.

Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
