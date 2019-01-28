© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TSA Workers Recovering from Government Shutdown Fear a Second One Could Start February 15

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 28, 2019 at 10:17 AM EST
Some won’t be returning to work at all. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Some won’t be returning to work at all. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

TSA workers at Orlando International Airport are still recovering from a partial government shutdown that ended Friday. Some won’t be returning to work at all.

Local AFGE union leader Deborah Hanna says TSA workers at Orlando International Airport that have been working without a paycheck for more than a month are still struggling to catch up.

She says this financial stress - compounded with the uncertainty over whether there will be another shutdown starting February 15 - means fewer TSA workers are reporting to work today.

"We’ve had a few that were going to retire anyway. And we’ve had a few that have left but everybody’s kind of doing the wait and see."

Hanna says many TSA workers are still relying on hot lunches and dinners provided by the union and TSA managers.

Erika Spence of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida says they’ll continue to sort through and distribute food, toiletries, and diapers donated by the public - especially if there’s another shutdown next month.

"Until we know more about a permanent solution, we’re just kind of in a wait and see mode. So if there’s a continued need as employees are recovering, we’re happy to meet those needs as they arise."

Second Harvest also runs food banks for TSA workers at Orlando Melbourne International Airport.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsTSAfood insecurityairportgovernment shutdownfood banksairport workers
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details