SeaWorld Says 30-Year-Old Orca Has Died

By Amy Green
Published January 28, 2019 at 9:43 AM EST
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

SeaWorld says a 30-year-old orca died Monday morning in Orlando.

SeaWorld says the orca, named Kayla, began showing signs of discomfort Saturday. Veterinarians examined her and began treatment, but her condition worsened and she died.

The cause of death is not known. The results of a post-mortem examination will not be available for several weeks. An orca's average lifespan is 19 to 50 years.

SeaWorld announced plans in 2016 to discontinue captive breeding killer whales, making this generation its last. Twenty orcas remain at SeaWorld parks nationwide, five in Orlando.

SeaWorld says Kayla inspired generations. The company says she died with her animal care specialists by her side and that the SeaWorld family is deeply saddened.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
