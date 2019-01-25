© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Victims Named, Person of Interest Cooperating in Investigation After Chuluota Shooting

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM EST
Deputies are searching for Grant Amato. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Update 11:30 AM EST 

The Seminole County Sheriff Office has released the names of the victims in a triple homicide in Chuluota. They are Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Amato, 61, and Cody Amato, 31.

Sheriff's deputies say person-of-interest 29-year old Grant Amato was released from investigative detention and is cooperating.

Authorities found Amato in an Orange County hotel room Saturday morning after a 24-hour-search for him and his ‘96 white Accord with FL tag L1GH7.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A coworker called in a wellness check when one of the victims didn't come to work on Thursday.

When deputies arrived at the home on Sultan Circle Friday morning, they found the two men and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators continue to gather evidence in the case which they believe was not a random act of violence.

Central Florida NewsSeminole CountyShootingsuspecttriple homicide
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
