Spotlight: "Jazz Jam" Sundays At Pilars

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 25, 2019 at 1:07 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Pilars

Next to the Winter Garden Theatre in Winter Garden’s burgeoning arts district is Pilars, a cocktail bar with a twist – it’s the gathering place of a growing community that’s much more about the jazz than the gin.

You could call owner Becky Roper a “jazz advocate” of sorts – or maybe a “jazz catalyst.” Every Sunday afternoon, her place holds a “jazz jam,” where singers and players from aspiring to professional can get onstage and “sit in” with some of the best jazz musicians.

Roper tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that she has a passion for it, and she's seen nothing like it anywhere in Central Florida.

Find more information about Pilars Jazz Jam on the Pilars website.

