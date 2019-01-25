© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Name Of Sebring Bank Victim Withheld Because Of Marsy's Law

By Talia Blake
Published January 25, 2019 at 5:59 AM EST
The name of one of the five victims of the Sebring bank shootings was being withheld by police. This may be an unintended side effect of Marsy's Law - Amendment 6 - which was passed by voters in November.

Sebring Police initially declined to identify three of the victims of Wednesday's shootings, and the identity of a third victimcame out when her brother-in-law addressed the media.

A fourth victim was identified as Jessica Montague, when her husband Maine told NBC News that she was killed in the shooting. He said the couple has a 3-year-old child.

Barbara Petersen of theFirst Amendment Foundationsays police in her home city of Tallahassee will not release the names of any crime victims. She says the new law passed by voters conflicts with the state's open records law -- and it's up to state lawmakers to sort it out.

"We don't know what's to be protected and what's not to be protected," she said. "We don't know how this is to be interpreted or applied. And so we're getting this sort of scattershot approach."

Petersen says withholding the names of crime victims deprives the public of the right to know that law enforcement is doing the job it's supposed to do.

Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public's Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE's public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
