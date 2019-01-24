© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Strong Storms Move Through Lake County & Sanford, Damaging Homes And Downing Trees

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 24, 2019 at 8:16 AM EST
A building in the Groveland/Mascotte area of Lake County was damaged after a strong storm moved through the area Thursday morning. Photo: Lake County Emergency Management
A building in the Groveland/Mascotte area of Lake County was damaged after a strong storm moved through the area Thursday morning. Photo: Lake County Emergency Management

A possible tornado damaged several homes and knocked down trees and power lines as storms crossed central Florida.

Lake County Emergency Management says multiple structures were damaged and one home was destroyed as severe storms moved through the area Thursday morning.

The most substantial damage was in the Groveland area where a roof was destroyed, and many trees were knocked down. Lake County inmate workers are cleaning up storm debris at the Tuscanooga Baptist Church near Groveland.

The National Weather Service will send a team Friday to the area to asses assess if a tornado touched down.

In Seminole County, the Central Florida Zoo says it was hit by strong storms – all the animals are safe, but two of the zoo’s attractions are closed due to significant tree damage.

