DeSantis Talks Traffic In Central Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Central Florida Wednesday to talk with local leaders about traffic congestion.

The governor was in Auburndale southwest of Orlando to learn about Interstate 4 traffic between Orlando and Tampa. He met with local leaders. DeSantis said road expansion is a part of solving the problem.

“I’m also someone who think that we are going to need to build some roads, and I'm not saying that’s the only answer.”

The governor said the urgency to address the traffic congestion is also a safety concern.

“One of my concerns with safety is how do you get people out when we have natural disasters, and we’ve had runs of this lately," said DeSantis.

The Central Florida stop was part of a statewide listening tour on infrastructure. The governor was in Miami earlier Wednesday.

The $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project, aimed at improving traffic through downtown Orlando, is scheduled to be complete in 2021.