Spotlight: Synthestruct's "Viscerality" at Otronicon

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 18, 2019 at 3:33 PM EST
Image courtesy of the Orlando Science Center website

The Orlando Electronic Interactive Entertainment Convention is happening this weekend.

You may know it as Otronicon, the Orlando Science Center’s annual hands-on STEM-field spectacular, featuring the latest in tech innovations for everything from military training, to medicine, to gaming, to art.

Orlando-based international artist and performer Synthestruct – aka Ginger Leigh – usually doesn't call herself an artist or a performer. She prefers “interactive experience designer,” and it is, in fact, quite accurate.

Her show at Otronicon is called “Viscerality.” Using special sensor-enabled gloves (called MI.MU gloves), she can stand away from her computer and “conduct” a sweeping improvised audiovisual display that virtually leaps from the walls inside the science center’s massive CineDome…using only movement of her hands.

Oh, and only her hands. Unlike many of Otronicon’s  hands-on offerings, this one is a watching and listening experience, as Synthestruct explains to 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston.

Sorry, Nicole, Synthestruct laughingly scolds, you cannot put on the gloves!

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find more information on Otronicon on the Orlando Science Center's Otronicon page.

Find more information on Synthestruct's "Viscerality" at Otronicon on the Orlando Science Center's "Viscerality" page.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
