McCarley Overwhelmingly Captures Lakeland City Commission Seat

By Talia Blake
Published January 16, 2019 at 6:15 AM EST
Sara Roberts McCarley, center, defeated Bill Watts, left, and Patrick Shawn Jones, right. (Courtesy Bay News 9)
Sara Roberts McCarley easily defeated two other candidates in Tuesday's special election for the Lakeland City Commission.

McCarley, 47, is a stay-at-home mom who was a former executive director of the non-profit group Polk Vision. She also created a foundation that takes high school seniors on a trip to Washington, D.C. to learn about the inner workings of government.

She captured 74 percent of the vote, with Bill Watts getting 14 percent and Patrick Shawn Jones with 11 percent, according to unofficial results posted by thePolk Supervisor of Electionsoffice.

McCarley will fill the remainder of the term left when Michael Dunn resigned after killing a suspected shoplifter at his Army and Navy surplus store.

Jones, 53, is a surgical technician at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Watts, 54, formerly owned a French restaurant and now works in marketing for a mortgage company.

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
