Former Notre Dame Quarterback Joins UCF Knights

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush said he is transferring to UCF where he will be eligible to play next season for the Knights.

Wimbush made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday. The 22-year-old also considered transferring to Penn State before choosing the Knights.

He started 16 games for the Fighting Irish over the last two seasons, including the first three of 2018. Notre Dame earned a spot in the College Football Playoff last season, ultimately losing to Clemson.

Wimbush gives UCF coach Josh Heupel another option at quarterback. Star QB McKenzie Milton suffered a severe leg injury in the regular-season finale last year and his return to football is uncertain. Redshirt Freshman Darriel Mack Jr. stepped in for Milton to finish out the season.

UCF also recruited Dillon Gabriel, another quarterback from Milton’s high school in Hawaii. Gabriel reportedly considered the University of Georgia and University of Southern California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report