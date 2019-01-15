© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Government Shutdown Brings Beer Industry To Standstill

By Radio Intern
Published January 15, 2019 at 10:05 AM EST
Image Credit: <grove-anchor href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Two-pints-beer-main.jpg"> U3144362</grove-anchor> / <grove-anchor href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0"> CC BY-SA</grove-anchor>
Image Credit: U3144362 / CC BY-SA

The partial federal shutdown is bringing the beer industry to a standstill, as no new breweries can be opened and seasonal brews cannot be released.

Alcohol And Tobacco Tax And Trade Bureau (TTB), the federal agency responsible for approving new beers, breweries and labels, is closed.

“We don’t know when that label will come back to us with approval," said Phil Palmisano of Cigar City Brewing in Tampa. "What typically could take roughly 30 days, now we’re looking is it gonna be May? We don’t really know."

He says smaller breweries specializing in a larger variety are especially affected.

More than 800,000 federal employees are impacted by the shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

 

Central Florida News
Radio Intern
