Fishkind Conversations: A Deep Dive Into The Environmental Executive Order From Gov. DeSantis

In one of his first acts as Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping executive order aimed at protecting the state’s environment and water quality.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the order caught his attention because it focuses on addressing Florida’s toxic algae issues…which are causing economic consequences for the state as well as environmental.

Fishkind reviewed the specifics of the executive order, and shared his opinion with 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.