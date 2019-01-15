© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: A Deep Dive Into The Environmental Executive Order From Gov. DeSantis

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 15, 2019 at 3:04 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

In one of his first acts as Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping executive order aimed at protecting the state’s environment and water quality.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the order caught his attention because it focuses on addressing Florida’s toxic algae issues…which are causing economic consequences for the state as well as environmental.

Fishkind reviewed the specifics of the executive order, and shared his opinion with 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details